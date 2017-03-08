Aerial footage of 6,500 acres Florida wildfire
About 25 miles of Interstate 75 along the western end of Alligator Alley remained shut down Wednesday morning due to a massive Collier County brush fire that forced some Southwest Florida residents to spend the night in shelters. In this aerial video, the wildfire can be seen lighting up the night sky on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
