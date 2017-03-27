9-foot alligator was tied to a tree in Miami; Florida officials want to know who did it
A 9-foot alligator was found tied to a tree with its mouth taped shut, and Florida wildlife officials want to find out who's responsible. Residents of Miami's Snapper Village reportedly have been wary of the massive gator, which they say was roaming their townhouse development and eating pets, according to Reuters.
