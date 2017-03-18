8,000-mile ride in a prison van left this man bleeding, sleep-deprived and near death
There are 1 comment on the The Orange County Register story from 19 hrs ago, titled 8,000-mile ride in a prison van left this man bleeding, sleep-deprived and near death. In it, The Orange County Register reports that:
David Hastings stands on Black Star Canyon Road in Silverado on Thursday Hastings was a businessman living in Newport Beach in 2014 when he was arrested for a violating a no-contact restraining of his daughter in Florida. He said he was transferred from the jail in Santa Ana by van and spent 15 days shackled to other inmates as they traveled approximately 8,000 miles, many times on back roads, through 31 states on his way back to Florida to face charges only to have the charges dropped.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Orange County Register.
|
#1 Yesterday
That's why you guys should NEVER, EVER try to date or marry an American woman! They are a divorce, a restraining order, and a prison term just waiting to happen!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09)
|Sat
|Headbobber
|78
|jetblue
|Mar 24
|kyman
|1
|trusted research chemical vendor
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Mar 24
|fred
|19
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|7
|No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a...
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|7
|ChemicalCowboys Review
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC