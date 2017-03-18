There are on the The Orange County Register story from 19 hrs ago, titled 8,000-mile ride in a prison van left this man bleeding, sleep-deprived and near death. In it, The Orange County Register reports that:

David Hastings stands on Black Star Canyon Road in Silverado on Thursday Hastings was a businessman living in Newport Beach in 2014 when he was arrested for a violating a no-contact restraining of his daughter in Florida. He said he was transferred from the jail in Santa Ana by van and spent 15 days shackled to other inmates as they traveled approximately 8,000 miles, many times on back roads, through 31 states on his way back to Florida to face charges only to have the charges dropped.

