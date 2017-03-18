8,000-mile ride in a prison van left ...

8,000-mile ride in a prison van left this man bleeding, sleep-deprived and near death

There are 1 comment on the The Orange County Register story from 19 hrs ago, titled 8,000-mile ride in a prison van left this man bleeding, sleep-deprived and near death. In it, The Orange County Register reports that:

David Hastings stands on Black Star Canyon Road in Silverado on Thursday Hastings was a businessman living in Newport Beach in 2014 when he was arrested for a violating a no-contact restraining of his daughter in Florida. He said he was transferred from the jail in Santa Ana by van and spent 15 days shackled to other inmates as they traveled approximately 8,000 miles, many times on back roads, through 31 states on his way back to Florida to face charges only to have the charges dropped.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Orange County Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Prince John

Cape Coral, FL

#1 Yesterday
That's why you guys should NEVER, EVER try to date or marry an American woman! They are a divorce, a restraining order, and a prison term just waiting to happen!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09) Sat Headbobber 78
jetblue Mar 24 kyman 1
trusted research chemical vendor Mar 24 fred 7
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Mar 24 fred 19
Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop Mar 21 Heisenberg 7
No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a... Mar 21 Heisenberg 7
ChemicalCowboys Review Mar 21 Heisenberg 3
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,803 • Total comments across all topics: 279,852,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC