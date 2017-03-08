5 Things to Know in Florida for March 10
For the past 18 months, in brief videos posted to his agency's Facebook page, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has selected one fugitive per week with the spin of a large green wheel. Every Tuesday at 8 p.m., viewers can see which fugitive out of the 10 pictured on the wheel will be the winner - or loser - to be pursued that week.
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Citizens Freedom Party
|16 hr
|Pud
|3
|Rubio booted from Fla. office over rowdy protests
|Tue
|Making snowflakes...
|9
|Unemployment benefits in Florida: Questions and... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Need Help
|445
|Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridi...
|Mar 7
|huntcoyotes
|22
