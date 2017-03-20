2017 Florida State Legislature to Con...

2017 Florida State Legislature to Consider Bills Aimed at Assignments

The 2017 Florida Legislative Session convened on March 7. Of particular interest to property insurers are the following bills, which we are closely watching: SB 944, proposing licensing requirements upon appraisers and appraisal umpires; SB 1038 and HB 1218, proposing a statute concerning assignments of benefits; and SB 1218, proposing licensing requirements on those who perform water damage restoration and prohibiting policy provisions that preclude post-loss assignments of benefits. These are only bills.

