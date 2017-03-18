18-year-old man shot dead at Orlando ...

18-year-old man shot dead at Orlando park, cops say

2 hrs ago

An 18-year-old man was shot dead while hanging out at the Pleasant Valley Park Sunday night, Orlando police said. An 18-year-old man was shot dead while hanging out at the Pleasant Valley Park Sunday night, Orlando police said.

