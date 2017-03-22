1 day, 10 overdose deaths: Drug epidemic strains morgues
Remember flakka, the drug that made some users tear off their clothes and run naked through the streets? That was nothing, experts say. Remember flakka, the drug that made some users tear off their clothes and run naked through the streets? That was nothing, experts say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boy Scout forced to drink urine at Scout camp (Jun '09)
|20 hr
|Headbobber
|78
|jetblue
|Fri
|kyman
|1
|trusted research chemical vendor
|Fri
|fred
|7
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Fri
|fred
|19
|Research Chemicals per Nachnahme Kaufen Shop
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|7
|No1 Research Chemicals Vendor China/EU Click a...
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|7
|ChemicalCowboys Review
|Mar 21
|Heisenberg
|3
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC