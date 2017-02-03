What the lack of January cold fronts ...

What the lack of January cold fronts means for South Florida

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

A dearth of cold fronts last month meant drier and warmer weather for South Florida with Palm Beach International Airport measuring just one inch of rain. That's 2.13 inches below what's normal for the month, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... 3 hr RushFan666 57
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) 4 hr Leah 29
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Fri LezBeAlone 5
Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap Feb 2 rrclark 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 2 NanuNunu 66
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Feb 2 NanuNunu 9
News Another man arrested in bizarre butt enhancing ... (Nov '11) Feb 1 Pharts Like These 29
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,249 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC