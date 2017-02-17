Weakening El Ni o favors more active hurricane season
Weakening El Nino favors more active hurricane season - ABC-7.com WZVN News for Fort Myers, Cape Coral & Naples, Florida After below average hurricane activity in the Atlantic the last two seasons, a weakening El Nio in the Pacific Ocean could mean more hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico. This is due to the active wind shear that is prevalent during El Nio years not being so active, as we trend toward a La Nia, where the water near the equatorial Pacific Ocean is cooler than normal.
