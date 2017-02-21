Wawaa s first 3 South Florida stores to open March 23 a " and one could be in Miami Gardens
That's when the first three stores from the Pennsylvania-based chain will open in South Florida, delivering its beloved toasted sandwiches to the region, according to a "save the date" notice distributed Thursday. About a handful of stores have been announced for the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|the Peoples Media
|3,012
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Thu
|BizKit
|7
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Wed
|payme
|1
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Wed
|Franco
|10
|nilo24.de SCAM SCAM?
|Wed
|Franco
|1
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Feb 20
|Facebreaker
|17
|Any Indivisables
|Feb 17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC