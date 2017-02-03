Wal-Mart customer fatally shoots suspected thief
Police say a customer at a Wal-Mart store in Florida fatally shot a man who was among a group suspected of stealing two carts full of merchandise. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the shooting occurred Saturday after suspects left the store with stolen items.
