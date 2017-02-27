University Of North Florida President...

University Of North Florida President Stepping Down In 2018

20 hrs ago

Delaney, the former mayor of Jacksonville, announced Monday that he will retire from his position when his contract expires in May 2018. Delaney has been UNF president since 2003 and he was appointed to the position despite never having worked in education prior to his selection.

