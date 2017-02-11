Unearthed Video Links Greene County Man To Florida Murder

George Walter Williams has lived quietly in Greene County for the past 18 years, holding down a steady job with a local manufacturer and, by all accounts, living a law-abiding life. Williams' quiet lifestyle changed in recent weeks after the daughter of murder victim Eugene Hicks gained access to a videotaped interview between Williams and a detective from Broward County, Florida, conducted in 2004 at the Greene County Sheriff's Department.

