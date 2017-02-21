Trump's south Florida estate raises e...

Trump's south Florida estate raises ethics questions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

He has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there so far this month. But it's also become a magnet for anti-Trump protesters and the subject of an ethics debate over his invitation to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to join him this weekend - with Trump pledging to pay for the accommodations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 17 min JohnnyFiveAlive 7
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. 22 min JohnnyFiveAlive 2
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 6 hr DerSchweizer 14
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 6 hr DerSchweizer 70
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... 8 hr Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Sun alawsi 8
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Sat Mohamed 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,106 • Total comments across all topics: 278,826,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC