Trump's Florida visits puts small air...

Trump's Florida visits puts small airport in tailspin

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Jorge Gonzalez, of Skywords Advertising, is seen with his Piper Super Cub at the hangar he rents at Lantana Airport in Latana, Fla. Gonzalez said during a meeting with U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel that he might have to shutter his business if President Trump continues to visit Palm Beach and close the air space on weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Indivisables 17 hr ardith 2
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. Feb 14 SMITH 3
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 14 SMITH 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 14 SMITH 71
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Feb 13 DerSchweizer 14
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Feb 13 Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Feb 12 alawsi 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Hurricane
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,540 • Total comments across all topics: 278,967,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC