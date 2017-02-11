Trump's Florida visits puts small airport in tailspin

In this, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, file photo, Jorge Gonzalez, of Skywords Advertising, is seen with his Piper Super Cub at the hangar he rents at Lantana Airport in Latana, Fla. Gonzalez said during a meeting with U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel that he might have to shutter his business if President Trump continues to visit Palm Beach and close the air space on weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.