Trump's Florida estate stirs protests...

Trump's Florida estate stirs protests, spurs ethics debate

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Nov. 27, 2016 file photo, Mar-a-Lago is seen from the media van window in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump has described the sprawling Mar-a-Lago property as the Winter White House and has spent two weekends there this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 5 hr Swenson 13
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 5 hr Swenson 69
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) 12 hr alawsi 8
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Sat Pope Benedictum 4
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Sat Mohamed 1
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary Sat PoorHarlotInceztL... 49
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Fri Taylor 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,472 • Total comments across all topics: 278,795,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC