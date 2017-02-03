Trayvon Martin's parents write book on 5-year anniversary
It wasn't supposed to take Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin five years to write a book about the death of their son, Trayvon Martin. But their grief has made finding the words unbearable until now.
