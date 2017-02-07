Tornadoes rip through Louisiana with threat now in North Florida
At least two tornadoes are believed to have ripped through areas of Louisiana near New Orleans with parts of Northwest Florida now under a tornado watch until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service in Mobile, Ala., has placed Escambia, Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties in Florida under the watch. Forecasters in Tallahassee said they are not expecting to issue watches or warnings because of the system that is lifting to the northeast, but the Storm Prediction Center has extended its "slight" risk category east further into Florida's Panhandle and it's "marginal" risk into Tampa Bay.
