Three-state, four-murder rampage ends in suspect's arrest at Georgia motel, cohort's suicide
Authorities say they'll expedite the move to Florida of a woman who faces multiple charges in the deaths of four women in a bloody rampage across three states that ended at a Georgia motel with another suspect fatally shooting himself. A tip called in about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday led law enforcement to the motel in West Point, Georgia, where Mary Rice, 37, and William "Billy" Boyette, 44, were holed up in a room.
