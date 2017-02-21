The Fight For Justice Continues Five Years After Trayvon Martin's Death

Five years after the unarmed teen was fatally shot in Sanford, data shows that life for young African-American men in Central Florida has gotten better in some aspects but have worsened in others, reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal . Government data indicates that in Central Florida, life has improved for young black men in some ways but gotten worse in others since Martin was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.