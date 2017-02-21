The Fight For Justice Continues Five ...

The Fight For Justice Continues Five Years After Trayvon Martin's Death

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Five years after the unarmed teen was fatally shot in Sanford, data shows that life for young African-American men in Central Florida has gotten better in some aspects but have worsened in others, reports the Daytona Beach News-Journal . Government data indicates that in Central Florida, life has improved for young black men in some ways but gotten worse in others since Martin was killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 8 hr payme 5
News How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14) Sat PORTSTEWART 6
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) Feb 23 the Peoples Media 3,012
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! Feb 23 BizKit 7
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 22 Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? Feb 22 Franco 1
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Feb 20 Facebreaker 17
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC