Suspect pleads no contest to Florida ...

Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

An ex-convict who posted anti-Islamic rants online pleaded no contest Monday to setting fire to a mosque that the Orlando nightclub shooter occasionally attended and now faces up to 30 years in prison. Joseph Schreiber , dressed in a burnt orange jumpsuit, his wrists and ankles shackled, pleaded no during Monday's hearing before Circuit Judge Steven Levin .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) Sun Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most und... Sun tomin cali 1
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Sun SultanHengzt 10
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... Sun Buddy Baker 58
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Feb 4 Leah 29
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Feb 3 LezBeAlone 5
Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap Feb 2 rrclark 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 278,624,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC