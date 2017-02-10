Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of Ohio State Student
Police in Ohio have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes, a senior at Ohio State University who was set to graduate this spring. The Grove City Division of Police said Saturday they arrested 29-year-old Brian Lee Goldsby.
