Suspect Arrested in Shooting Death of Ohio State Student

Police in Ohio have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes, a senior at Ohio State University who was set to graduate this spring. The Grove City Division of Police said Saturday they arrested 29-year-old Brian Lee Goldsby.

