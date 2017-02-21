Senate Committee Votes to Protect Florida's Reemployment Program From Criminal Fraud
The Senate Commerce and Tourism committee today unanimously approved SB 372, which strengthens the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity's efforts to fight fraud in the state's Reemployment Assistance program. The legislation provides DEO access to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles' DAVID System, which includes the state photo identification database.
