Seminole State students win multiple ...

Seminole State students win multiple awards at Florida speech/debate championship

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Capital Soup

The Seminole State College of Florida Forensics Team. Eliza Benedick, Shemuwel Russ, Yithrow Russ, Dr. Camesha Manzueta, Sebastian Hernandez, Rodrigo Alcala and Meredith Slack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Soup.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. 2 hr SMITH 3
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 2 hr SMITH 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 2 hr SMITH 71
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Mon DerSchweizer 14
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Mon Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Sun alawsi 8
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Feb 11 Mohamed 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,854,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC