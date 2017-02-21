Scholarship at New College of Florida Will Honor Author John Jakes '53
"A new scholarship honoring historical novelist John Jakes is being created at New College of Florida by the Rotary Club of Sarasota and friends of the author," reports the Sarasota Herald-Tribune . "The John Jakes Endowed Writing Scholarship will support students who focus on writing in their studies."
