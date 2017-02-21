Ruth: Scott could be big loser in fig...

Ruth: Scott could be big loser in fight over Enterprise Florida

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

All the "So's your old lady!" bickering between Gov. Rick Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran makes for lousy government. But it sure is fun watching this Tallahassee pie fight between politically ambitious egos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... 10 hr payme 1
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 23 hr Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? 23 hr Franco 1
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Feb 20 Facebreaker 17
Any Indivisables Feb 17 ardith 2
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. Feb 14 SMITH 3
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 14 SMITH 71
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC