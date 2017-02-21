Repeal, replace Florida's no-fault auto insurance: Guest editorial

Traffic near the intersection of U.S. Route 17-92 and State Route 436 in Casselberry on the night of May 16. The price of auto insurance has been climbing in Florida. Traffic near the intersection of U.S. Route 17-92 and State Route 436 in Casselberry on the night of May 16. The price of auto insurance has been climbing in Florida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.