PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct tha...

PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most undocumented immigrants in Florida arrived by plane

There are 1 comment on the St. Petersburg Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most undocumented immigrants in Florida arrived by plane. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio supports President Donald Trump's promise to build a wall at the Mexican border, but he said it won't address the main path that undocumented immigrants use to arrive in Florida. "In Florida, 70 percent of the people here illegally came on an airplane," Rubio, a Florida Republican, told reporters while visiting growers in Immokalee Jan. 27. "They overstayed a visa - the wall isn't going to address that."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tomin cali

Since: Aug 11

11,336

Location hidden
#1 9 hrs ago
illegal is illegal no matter how they got here. this is garbage against a secure border showing someone in high places wants what is coming through the south. when real investigations come about we may soon find out the real reason the dirty are against a wall and real border security .

all will stop once they see real enforcement on all including the elected traitors who side with illegals,the last being far worst then the illegals themselves

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) 9 hr Patricia DeMoura 29,780
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 22 hr SultanHengzt 10
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... 22 hr Buddy Baker 58
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Sat Leah 29
News The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ... Feb 3 LezBeAlone 5
Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap Feb 2 rrclark 1
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 2 NanuNunu 66
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,129 • Total comments across all topics: 278,596,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC