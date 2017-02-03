There are on the St. Petersburg Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most undocumented immigrants in Florida arrived by plane. In it, St. Petersburg Times reports that:

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio supports President Donald Trump's promise to build a wall at the Mexican border, but he said it won't address the main path that undocumented immigrants use to arrive in Florida. "In Florida, 70 percent of the people here illegally came on an airplane," Rubio, a Florida Republican, told reporters while visiting growers in Immokalee Jan. 27. "They overstayed a visa - the wall isn't going to address that."

