PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most undocumented immigrants in Florida arrived by plane
There are 1 comment on the St. Petersburg Times story from 12 hrs ago, titled PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most undocumented immigrants in Florida arrived by plane.
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio supports President Donald Trump's promise to build a wall at the Mexican border, but he said it won't address the main path that undocumented immigrants use to arrive in Florida. "In Florida, 70 percent of the people here illegally came on an airplane," Rubio, a Florida Republican, told reporters while visiting growers in Immokalee Jan. 27. "They overstayed a visa - the wall isn't going to address that."
illegal is illegal no matter how they got here. this is garbage against a secure border showing someone in high places wants what is coming through the south. when real investigations come about we may soon find out the real reason the dirty are against a wall and real border security .
all will stop once they see real enforcement on all including the elected traitors who side with illegals,the last being far worst then the illegals themselves
