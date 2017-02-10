Photos: Garlic Fest 2017

22 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Attendees have fun on the rides of the first night of the South Florida Garlic Fest in Lake Worth on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017. Garlic Fest serves as a space for homegrown talent and a cultural showcase providing an outlet for local artists and chefs to express themselves.

