Overnight crash leaves one woman dead

Overnight crash leaves one woman dead

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A white Nissan Altima was traveling around 8 p.m. on Friday when it was suddenly struck on its passenger side by a blue Ford F-150 on SR 17 near Old Fort Meade Rd. Both vehicles spun around on impact, causing a power pole to break in half and fall into the roadway. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the 19-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 was not aware of the stop sign on Old Fort Meade Rd. and moved forward in the direction of the Altima in the intersection when the collision occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any Indivisables Fri ardith 2
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. Feb 14 SMITH 3
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 14 SMITH 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 14 SMITH 71
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Feb 13 DerSchweizer 14
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Feb 13 Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Feb 12 alawsi 8
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Pakistan
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,996,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC