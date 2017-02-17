Overnight crash leaves one woman dead

A white Nissan Altima was traveling around 8 p.m. on Friday when it was suddenly struck on its passenger side by a blue Ford F-150 on SR 17 near Old Fort Meade Rd. Both vehicles spun around on impact, causing a power pole to break in half and fall into the roadway. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the 19-year-old driver of the Ford F-150 was not aware of the stop sign on Old Fort Meade Rd. and moved forward in the direction of the Altima in the intersection when the collision occurred.

