Ocala man charged with trying to blow...

Ocala man charged with trying to blow up Target stores

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

NBC News - A Florida man's alleged plot to set off homemade explosives in several East Coast Target stores - part of what investigators said was a bizarre attempt to tank the company's stock - was foiled after someone he asked for help turned him in, prosecutors said Thursday. Mark Charles Barnett, 48, of Ocala, was charged with "possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon" after he offered an unidentified person $10,000 to put at least 10 explosives - disguised as food items - on the shelves of Target stores in New York, Florida and Virginia, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Ocala.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. Feb 14 SMITH 3
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Feb 14 SMITH 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung Feb 14 SMITH 71
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Feb 13 DerSchweizer 14
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Feb 13 Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Feb 12 alawsi 8
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Feb 11 Mohamed 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,542 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC