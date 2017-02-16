Ocala man charged with trying to blow up Target stores

NBC News - A Florida man's alleged plot to set off homemade explosives in several East Coast Target stores - part of what investigators said was a bizarre attempt to tank the company's stock - was foiled after someone he asked for help turned him in, prosecutors said Thursday. Mark Charles Barnett, 48, of Ocala, was charged with "possession of a firearm affecting commerce by a previously convicted felon" after he offered an unidentified person $10,000 to put at least 10 explosives - disguised as food items - on the shelves of Target stores in New York, Florida and Virginia, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Ocala.

