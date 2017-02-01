Obamacare sign-ups strong in Florida ...

Obamacare sign-ups strong in Florida despite uncertainty | Florida Trend Health Care

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Florida Trend

Republican leaders in the U.S. House and Senate and in the White House are promising to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. But despite that action, Floridians continue to sign up for Obamacare ahead of the January 31 deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Another man arrested in bizarre butt enhancing ... (Nov '11) 9 hr Pharts Like These 29
ChemicalCowboys Review 13 hr Patrice 2
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 13 hr Patrice 8
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 13 hr Patrice 65
News Florida Democrats walkout in protest of House t... 13 hr o see the light 1
Buy Research Chemicals Online 14 hr Shen 1
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... 17 hr Ronald 50
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,235 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC