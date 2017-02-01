Obamacare sign-ups strong in Florida despite uncertainty | Florida Trend Health Care
Republican leaders in the U.S. House and Senate and in the White House are promising to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. But despite that action, Floridians continue to sign up for Obamacare ahead of the January 31 deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Trend.
