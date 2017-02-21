Novelist maintains innocence despite plea in wife's death
A former Kentucky judge was reprimanded Friday for having sex with a woman while he was presiding over her felony criminal case. A former Kentucky judge was reprimanded Friday for having sex with a woman while he was presiding over her felony criminal case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|the Peoples Media
|3,012
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Thu
|BizKit
|7
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|Wed
|payme
|1
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|10
|nilo24.de SCAM SCAM?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|1
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Feb 20
|Facebreaker
|17
|Any Indivisables
|Feb 17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC