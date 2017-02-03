News 6 mins ago 8:28 a.m.Highway Patrol: 5 die in 3-vehicle crash in central Florida
Five people are dead following a three-vehicle crash in central Florida. The Florida Highway Patrol says three people were also sent to the hospital Sunday after the crash at an intersection in Bunnell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|Patricia DeMoura
|29,780
|PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most und...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Sun
|SultanHengzt
|10
|Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The...
|Sun
|Buddy Baker
|58
|Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09)
|Sat
|Leah
|29
|The Seven Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of ...
|Feb 3
|LezBeAlone
|5
|Lake Placid Home With Backyard Water Park...Yeap
|Feb 2
|rrclark
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC