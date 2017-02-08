New Executive Order for Hurricane Matthew Further Extends Tolling...
Executive Order 17-16, issued by Governor Scott on January 26, 2017, provides a second 60-day extension of the state of emergency declared for Hurricane Matthew. The original 60-day emergency declaration , made on October 3, 2016, was extended by 60 days on December 1, 2016 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|48 min
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|38
|Are trump hotels safe ?
|5 hr
|bad guy
|3
|Bills seek to ban immigrant a sanctuariesa in F...
|5 hr
|Mario
|1
|Voice Actor Greg Campbell Lends his Voice to Bl...
|13 hr
|James Burns
|1
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Wed
|Kremik
|12
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Wed
|Kremik
|68
|Suspect pleads no contest to Florida mosque fire
|Wed
|jtackett
|1
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC