Nelson: EPA nominee's ties to oil industry are threat to Florida
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson took to the Senate floor today to announce that he will be voting against the Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt's nomination to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Nelson, a long-time opponent of allowing oil rigs too close to Florida's coast, says that the nominee's close to ties to the oil industry are a real threat to Florida's environment and tourism-driven economy.
