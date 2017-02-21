NBC2 Investigation: Convicted killers...

NBC2 Investigation: Convicted killers living in Southwest Florida

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NBC2 News

The NBC2 Investigators have uncovered that more than 100 convicted first-degree murderers, released on parole, are now living in Florida neighborhoods -- next to neighbors who have no idea of their past. Unlike the sex offender notifications you can sign up for, you are not getting notifications when a convicted killer moves in next door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page. 10 hr SMITH 3
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? 11 hr SMITH 9
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 11 hr SMITH 71
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. Mon DerSchweizer 14
News Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus... Mon Imprtnrd 6
Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14) Feb 12 alawsi 8
News Florida officials, voters clash over medical ma... Feb 11 Mohamed 1
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,525 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC