NBC2 Investigation: Convicted killers living in Southwest Florida
The NBC2 Investigators have uncovered that more than 100 convicted first-degree murderers, released on parole, are now living in Florida neighborhoods -- next to neighbors who have no idea of their past. Unlike the sex offender notifications you can sign up for, you are not getting notifications when a convicted killer moves in next door.
