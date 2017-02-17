Mulberry boy, 15, accused of shooting...

Mulberry boy, 15, accused of shooting, killing his mom's boyfriend

After Gregg. Jr got the steak knife Michael went to his room and got a shotgun and eventually shot his mother's boyfriend Florida authorities have charged 15 year old Mulberry , teen, Michael Whidden with first degree murder after shooting dead his mother's boyfriend at the family home following an argument early Wednesday morning.

