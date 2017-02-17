Mulberry boy, 15, accused of shooting, killing his mom's boyfriend
After Gregg. Jr got the steak knife Michael went to his room and got a shotgun and eventually shot his mother's boyfriend Florida authorities have charged 15 year old Mulberry , teen, Michael Whidden with first degree murder after shooting dead his mother's boyfriend at the family home following an argument early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Indivisables
|1 hr
|ardith
|2
|www.chemsarus.com the new scammer page.
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|3
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|9
|pha.privatetrade erfahrung
|Feb 14
|SMITH
|71
|Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU.
|Feb 13
|DerSchweizer
|14
|Judge: Cake makers didn't discriminate by refus...
|Feb 13
|Imprtnrd
|6
|Sell cheap price handbags www.soloffer2008.co (Jun '14)
|Feb 12
|alawsi
|8
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC