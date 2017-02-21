Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by border agents in Florida
Muhammad Ali's son, who bears the boxing great's name, was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport and questioned about his ancestry and religion in what amounted to unconstitutional profiling, a family friend said Saturday. Ali Jr., 44, who confirmed his Muslim faith, was detained about two hours, despite telling officials that he's Ali's son and a native-born U.S. citizen, said Chris Mancini, a family friend and attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|5 hr
|payme
|5
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|Sat
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Feb 23
|the Peoples Media
|3,012
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Feb 23
|BizKit
|7
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|10
|nilo24.de SCAM SCAM?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|1
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Feb 20
|Facebreaker
|17
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC