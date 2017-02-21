Muhammad Ali's son asked, 'Are you Muslim?' by border agents in Florida

Muhammad Ali's son, who bears the boxing great's name, was detained by immigration officials at a Florida airport and questioned about his ancestry and religion in what amounted to unconstitutional profiling, a family friend said Saturday. Ali Jr., 44, who confirmed his Muslim faith, was detained about two hours, despite telling officials that he's Ali's son and a native-born U.S. citizen, said Chris Mancini, a family friend and attorney.

