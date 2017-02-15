Memorial Fund Set Up For Bob Garrett
The Southwest Florida host died this past weekend at the age of 46. Garrett battled respiratory issues for most of his life which is what he passed away from on Sunday. A local friend tells Radio Ink Garrett was in line for a lung transplant.
