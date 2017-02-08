Man indicted in arson case that killed wife, son
A central Florida man accused of fatally setting fire to his estranged wife and adult son has been indicted on five charges related to the deadly blaze. Florida Today reports that the State Attorney's Office announced the charges Tuesday against 64-year-old Edgard Fuentes.
