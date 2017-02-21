Man gets 35 years for fatal drug shoo...

Man gets 35 years for fatal drug shooting

A South Florida man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for a botched drug deal that led to a fatal shooting. The Miami Herald reports that Marcelyn Mathieu was sentenced to 35 years in prison Thursday.

