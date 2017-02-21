Man charged in death of 4-year-old wh...

Man charged in death of 4-year-old who shot himself

Read more: NBC2 News

Authorities say they've charged a central Florida man in the death of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun he found while home alone. The Ledger reports that 26-year-old Demeko DeSean Robinson was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, tampering with evidence and giving false information to a law officer during an investigation.

