Man charged in death of 4-year-old who shot himself
Authorities say they've charged a central Florida man in the death of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself in the face with a gun he found while home alone. The Ledger reports that 26-year-old Demeko DeSean Robinson was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child, tampering with evidence and giving false information to a law officer during an investigation.
