Legal Aid Spending Pays Off Well in F...

Legal Aid Spending Pays Off Well in Florida

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

A new study in Florida shows that for every dollar spent on legal aid, the state gets back nearly seven dollars. Commissioned by the Florida Bar Foundation, the study that said legal aid turned $83 million in funding into about $600 million in economic impact in 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary 1 hr Wet Not Clothed 25
Top 10 Research Chemicals Shop EU. 18 hr NanuNanu 11
pha.privatetrade erfahrung 18 hr NanuNanu 67
News Call for arrest of watch captain who shot kid (Mar '12) Sun Patricia DeMoura 29,780
News PolitiFact Florida: Rubio correct that most und... Sun tomin cali 1
News Asian-Americans Continue To Drift Away From The... Feb 5 Buddy Baker 58
News Residents learn how to deal, get rid of iguanas (May '09) Feb 4 Leah 29
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. American Idol
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Kanye West
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,903 • Total comments across all topics: 278,662,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC