Legal Aid Spending Pays Off Well in Florida
A new study in Florida shows that for every dollar spent on legal aid, the state gets back nearly seven dollars. Commissioned by the Florida Bar Foundation, the study that said legal aid turned $83 million in funding into about $600 million in economic impact in 2015.
