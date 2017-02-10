Jeff Atwater, Florida's CFO, to resign for job at Florida Atlantic University
Florida Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater announced Friday he's resigning from his Cabinet position to return to Palm Beach County and take a job as the CFO of Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. Atwater, who is from North Palm Beach, will be the university's vice president of strategic initiatives and CFO - where he'll "lead strategic initiatives and economic development opportunities for FAU as well as manage the university's finances and budget."
