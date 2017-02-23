Is Donald Trump a conservative? We as...

Is Donald Trump a conservative? We asked the CPAC faithful

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KABC-AM Los Angeles

A year after the 2016 edition of the long-running Conservative Political Action Conference was thrown into an uproar by the Republican primary front-runner, President Donald Trump - who snubbed the gathering last March - arrives here in 2017 as the face of a new, if elusive brand of conservatism. But is Trump himself a conservative - and does anyone care? "I think he has conservative instincts and I think he is starting to govern as a conservative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florida Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10) 19 hr the Peoples Media 3,012
Best Research Chemicals Vendor ! 19 hr BizKit 7
News Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear... Wed payme 1
Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !? Wed Franco 10
nilo24.de SCAM SCAM? Wed Franco 1
Research Chemicals shop EU Forum. Feb 20 Facebreaker 17
Any Indivisables Feb 17 ardith 2
See all Florida Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florida Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,566 • Total comments across all topics: 279,107,060

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC