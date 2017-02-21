Immigration crackdown hits Southwest Florida
The past two nights, one Arcadia man said he pretended not to be home, even though he has a work visa. Jaime Sebastian has that visa allowing him to be here, but he said someone has been banging on his door and he's worried that someone will mistake him for an illegal immigrant.
