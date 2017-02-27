IberiaBank reaches deal to acquire south Florida bank in $1 billion deal
Sabadell United Bank is a subsidiary of Banco de Sabadell, which is based in Barcelona, Spain, and has assets valued at $5.8 billion. The bank is based in Miami and has branches in Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Hillsborough, Sarasota and Collier Counties in Florida.
