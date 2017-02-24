I-95 in Brevard shut down as crews clean up semitrailer fire
The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the road should be opened by noon today. A semitrailer fire has blocked lanes of southbound Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Florida Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court: Banning Doctors From Asking About Firear...
|5 hr
|tchorinos
|3
|How Bass Pro Shops bypassed University Town Cen... (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|PORTSTEWART
|6
|2010 Florida Governor Race Election Results a "... (Nov '10)
|Thu
|the Peoples Media
|3,012
|Best Research Chemicals Vendor !
|Thu
|BizKit
|7
|Get-rc.to und rc-supply.co Beware Scam Police !?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|10
|nilo24.de SCAM SCAM?
|Feb 22
|Franco
|1
|Research Chemicals shop EU Forum.
|Feb 20
|Facebreaker
|17
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC