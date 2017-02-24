I-95 in Brevard shut down as crews cl...

I-95 in Brevard shut down as crews clean up semitrailer fire

14 hrs ago

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said the road should be opened by noon today. A semitrailer fire has blocked lanes of southbound Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

