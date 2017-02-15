Heat Is on Florida Lawmakers to Fix Assignment of Benefits Crisis

Florida's insurance industry will apply significant pressure on lawmakers to pass assignments of benefit reform in the upcoming legislative session as consumers face rate increases and a looming coverage availability crisis due to serious and costly abuse of the policyholder benefit. While the industry seems to finally have reached a consensus on what is fueling the widespread AOB abuse and how to fix it, the question of whether the Florida Legislature will agree to act on the industry's recommendations remains to be seen.

